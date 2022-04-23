Central agencies being misused to target Oppn: Pawar

Central agencies being misused to target opposition: Sharad Pawar

Pawa said that over the past few weeks there has been a trend to create enmity among two communities

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 23 2022, 21:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2022, 21:39 ist
NCP founder-president Sharad Pawar. Credit: PTI Photo

Launching a scathing attack on the Narendra Modi-led Centre, NCP founder-president Sharad Pawar on Saturday said that central agencies are being misused to build pressure on opposition parties.

“Agencies like ED and CBI and others (like IT, NCB and NIA) are being misused,” Pawar said addressing a mammoth rally in Kolhapur district. 

The top leaders of the NCP were present in the rally.

Pawar, who is the chief architect of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, said that over the past few weeks there has been a trend to create enmity among two communities.

India News
India Politics
Sharad Pawar
BJP
Enforcement Directorate
CBI

