Central agencies take ‘supari’ from Centre: Uddhav Thackeray

In a scathing attack on the Centre, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said that the central agencies are taking ‘supari’ from the government and targeting political opponents.

Thackeray claimed that central probe agencies were acting like the “Centre's pets” and the decision of the court to grant bail to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in a money laundering case was like a guide for the country.

“What are these central agencies…they behave like ‘pet animals’ of the Centre… They take ‘supari’ (contracts) to go and target whoever they are told,” Uddhav said, expressing concern over the use of agencies like CBI, ED, IT, NCB and NIA against political opponents.

“People are now wondering why these probe agencies should not be shut down,” he asked.

"With the court's order, it is quite evident now that the central agencies are acting like the Centre's pets and the entire world is watching this,” said Uddhav Thackeray, who was flanked by his son Aaditya Thackeray and Raut.

(With inputs from agencies)