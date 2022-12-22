Central Railway earns record revenue from film shoots

The Mumbai-headquartered Central Railway has earned over Rs 2.32 crore in this calendar year 2022 by offering its various premises and rail coaches for film shootings.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai continues to be one of the most preferred locations.

This is the highest ever revenue earned by Central Railway in any calendar year.

Around 14 films were shot, including eight feature films, three web series, one documentary, one short film and an advertisement at different CR locations by various filmmakers and production houses.

Also Read: British-era Carnac bridge dismantled in Mumbai

The CR earned the highest revenue of Rs 1.27 crore from the feature film ‘2 Brides’ shot at Yeola, Kanhegaon stations with Shooting Special Train for 18 days.

Another feature film shot at Apta Railway Station with a Special train for 3 days fetched Rs. 29.40 lakhs.

“Central Railway with its seamless process attracted production houses to use its location for film shooting and generated this record revenue,” a CR official said.

The highest ever revenue of Rs 2.32 crore in 2022 compared to 2021 earning of Rs 1.17 crore shows an increase of 99 per cent with a net increased earning of Rs 1.159 crore.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai continues to be the most preferred film shooting location for filmmakers, 5 films were shot at this UNESCO World Heritage Railway station including an Ad Film of Sunfeast Mom’s Magic.

The other film shooting locations were, the most popular locations like Apta station near Panvel, Wathar station enroute Pune to Kolhapur, other locations like, Mumbaikars summer reprieve ‘Matheran’, Central Railway Sports Academy complex at Parel, Dadar, Karjat, old Wadi Bunder yard and new emerging locations like Yeola, Kanhegaon stations between Manmad and Ahmednagar, Narayan Doho on the new section between Ahmednagar and Ashti.