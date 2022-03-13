Central Railway earns Rs 2.48 crore from film shoots in FY22

The iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, continues to be the most preferred film shooting location for Indian filmmakers.

The Mumbai-headquartered Central Railway earned over Rs 2.48 crore in this financial year 2021-22 by offering its various premises and rail coaches for film shootings. This is the highest ever revenue earned by Central Railway (CR) in any financial year.

The Central Railway earned the highest revenue of Rs 1.27 crore from the feature film 2 Brides shot at Yeola, Kanhegaon stations while shooting in a special train for 18 days.

Another feature film shot at Adarki Railway Station with a special train for nine days fetched Rs 65.95 lakh.

Around 10 films, including six feature films, two web series, one short film and an advertisement were shot at different Central Railway locations by various filmmakers and production houses. Four films, including a film starring Arshad Warsi and Chitrangada Singh titled Moder Love – Cutting Chai, were shot at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

Besides Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, stations like Apta, Panvel, Wathar, Satara, Lonavla, Khandala, Matheran and railway yards like Turbhe and Wadi Bunder are also preferred film shooting locations. The other film shooting locations are the old Wadi Bunder yard, Adarki railway station near Satara, Yeola, Kanhegaon stations between Manmad and Ahmednagar, Dadar, Mulund RPF ground and the attractive hill stations for Mumbaikars, the Matheran railway station.

Despite the Covid-19 restrictions in the initial six months of this financial year, the Central Railway with its seamless process attracted production houses to use its location for film shooting and generated this record revenue.

Despite stringent Covid-19 restrictions during the last financial year, 2020-21, the Central Railway's revenue stood at Rs 41.16 lakh.

CR General Manager Anil Kumar Lahoti said: "Thanks to our popular locations like Chhtrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, the old Wadi Bunder yard, Wathar near Satara and the Apta station in Panvel and also the initiatives to grant permission without any hassles to the production houses enabled us to earn record revenue from film shoots" .

"Many box office hit films were shot over Central Railway like Slum Dog Millionaire, Kaminey, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Ra-one, Raavan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Dilwale Dulaniya Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dabangg, Darbaar, Rang de Basanti, Baaghi, Khaki, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, and many others hit films were shot over the years,” CR Chief Public Relations Officer Shivaji Sutar said.

The permission for the film shooting is granted by the Public Relations Department of CR. Recently, to expedite the film shooting permission, a single window system was introduced/

