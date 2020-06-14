Central Railway introduces infrared camera temperature monitoring

In order to effectively scan passengers for symptoms of COVID-19, Central Railway has set up a body screening facility (FebriEye) in Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT).

This ensures contactless entry for train travellers to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

This is yet another effort towards passenger safety after automated ticket checking and managing access (ATMA) machine and Always be Responsible and robotic Captain Arjun.

Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager, Central Railway appreciated and congratulated officers and staff of Central Railway for this FebriEye human body screening facility.

Shivaji Sutar, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railways said that FebriEye thermal cameras can cover large areas which means it can detect the temperature of multiple people entering at once at a premise and record temperature automatically while passengers keep moving.

Presently all passengers boarding Mail/Express trains at CSMT and LTT are being scanned by FebriEye as they enter for temperature before they go inside the platform for boarding.

All railways staff and officers coming for duty at these two major stations are also being screened through this AI (Artificial Intelligence)-based camera.

Shalabh Goel, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division said that Indian Railways remained committed to use the latest available technology for helping passengers travel in a seamless fashion, while ensuring desired safety checks.

This initiative of Mumbai Division, Central Railway is a step forward in this direction.

FebriEye is an AI-based thermal screening system for real-time and automated, non-intrusive monitoring to ensure that a person running a temperature does not enter the station. FebriEye is equipped with ‘Black Body’, a constant temperature source that ensures accuracy in temperature readings of up to 0.3 degree Celsius (+/-).

It uses heat sensors that can record heat generated by the body of a person or an object to create a 2D image with differing temperature levels.

When passengers pass before the cameras, anyone with temperature above the set range will be shown in a different colour pattern than the rest on the computer screen connected to the cameras, a Central Railway press statement said.

The FebriEye human body screening facility is a step towards modernising security measures by the railways.