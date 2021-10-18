Central Railway turns discarded coach into a fine dining outlet in Mumbai

The Central Railway has turned an old discarded railway coach into a fine dining restaurant for all rail paraphernalia enthusiasts at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai under Innovative Ideas of catering policy.

The restaurant coach is located at the Heritage Gully, opposite platform no 18 at CSMT. The renowned Gully is adorned with rail artifacts including narrow gauge locomotives, parts of old printing press etc.

Railway plans to explore the possibility of opening similar restaurants at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Kalyan, Neral, Lonavala and Igatpuri on Mumbai division. Tenders have been awarded at five other locations i.e. Nagpur, Akurdi, Baramati, Chinchwad and Miraj stations on CR.

The license period of the outlet is for a year, extendable based on its performance. The restaurant is responsible for its maintenance and has to adhere to all statutory laws for food outlets and now, Covid-19 guidelines

Rates and menu of the restaurant will be as per market standards and approved by Railways.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager Central Railway inspected the "Restaurant on Wheels" at Chhatrpati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai.

