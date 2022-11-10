Centre deploys team to Mumbai to check Measles outbreak

The team is headed by Dr Anubhav Srivastava, Deputy Director of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), NCDC

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Nov 10 2022, 02:33 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2022, 02:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty Images

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has decided to depute a high-level multi-disciplinary team to Mumbai to take stock of the upsurge in cases of Measles in the city. 

The team will assist the state Health Authorities in instituting public health measures and facilitate the operationalisation of requisite control and containment measures.

The 3-member Central team to Mumbai comprises experts from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), New Delhi; Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC), New Delhi and Regional Office for Health and Family Welfare, Pune, Maharashtra. 

The team is headed by Dr Anubhav Srivastava, Deputy Director of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), NCDC, according to a press statement.

The team will also undertake field visits to investigate the outbreak and assist the State Health Departments in terms of public health measures, management guidelines, and protocols to manage the increasing cases of Measles being reported in Mumbai.

