Centre should find solution to migrants' problems: Gehlot

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Apr 16 2020, 02:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2020, 02:46 ist
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (PTI Photo)

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the centre should address the issues of migrant labourers who are stuck in various states and desirous of reaching their homes.

Saying that resentment was brewing among the migrant labourers, he cited the example of Delhi, Mumbai and Surat where lockdown norms were defied by thousands of such people.

The chief minister said it was an interstate matter and the centre should come up with a solution.

"Anxiety among migrant labourers is rising. In Rajasthan, migrants are present in Jaisalmer, Sitapura in Jaipur and students are in Kota. They want to go back home at once," Gehlot told reporters through video conferencing.

"The state government is taking care of them, providing food and has made arrangements for the stay of such labourers and they are satisfied to some extent but they have sentiments for going home," he said.

The chief minister said the central government should have introduced the guidelines, which were issued Wednesday, five days ago during the 21-day lockdown period.

"Decisions are being made hurriedly, maybe because of the prevailing situation worldwide. The prime minister suddenly made the announcement of lockdown. Due to this, many people are stuck. People could have moved to their places if they would get time of three days and what happened in Delhi, Mumbai or Surat would not have happened," he said. 

