Centre should provide free Covid-19 vaccines in Maharashtra: Minister

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Jan 08 2021, 16:14 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2021, 16:26 ist
Maharashtra Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde. Credit: Facebook/mieknathshinde.

Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Friday demanded that the Centre bear the cost of Covid-19 vaccination in the state.

Speaking at the Thane civil hospital here, he said people expect that the government should make coronavirus vaccines available free of cost.

"Therefore, the Union government should bear the expenses of the vaccination in the state. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has also urged the Centre to provide free vaccination," Shinde said.

He said that all preparations for the actual vaccination were in place in Thane district, of which he is the guardian minister.

Eknath Shinde
Coronavirus vaccine
Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID-19

