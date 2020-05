Centre, state govt failed to deal with migrant crisis: Prithviraj Chavan

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Saturday said both the Centre and the state government had failed in their responsibility to send migrant labourers back to their home states.

The former Maharashtra Chief Minister expressed his disappointment over the announcements made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman regarding the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package.

If the economy needs to be brought back on track, the government has to increase people's spending capacity, but unfortunately, in the package, there was little emphasis on spending, he said in an online press conference.

Speaking about the exodus of migrant labourers from the state, Chavan said, "I think both the Centre and the state government have made a big mistake by treating migrants this way. It was our human responsibility to send them back to their states and we have failed it completely."

Money should have been spent in making arrangements for these migrants to be sent home, he added.

Since the country was receiving aid from global financial institutions, these funds should be spent on strengthening the health sector, the senior Congress leader said.