'Centre, state govt failed to deal with migrant crisis'

Centre, state govt failed to deal with migrant crisis: Prithviraj Chavan

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • May 16 2020, 16:05 ist
  • updated: May 16 2020, 16:05 ist

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Saturday said both the Centre and the state government had failed in their responsibility to send migrant labourers back to their home states.

The former Maharashtra Chief Minister expressed his disappointment over the announcements made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman regarding the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package.

If the economy needs to be brought back on track, the government has to increase people's spending capacity, but unfortunately, in the package, there was little emphasis on spending, he said in an online press conference.

Speaking about the exodus of migrant labourers from the state, Chavan said, "I think both the Centre and the state government have made a big mistake by treating migrants this way. It was our human responsibility to send them back to their states and we have failed it completely."

Money should have been spent in making arrangements for these migrants to be sent home, he added.

Since the country was receiving aid from global financial institutions, these funds should be spent on strengthening the health sector, the senior Congress leader said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Prithviraj Chavan
Nirmala Sitharaman
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
migrant workers

What's Brewing

The father on the bridge, and the son he wanted to see

The father on the bridge, and the son he wanted to see

Mobiles can be potential carrier of COVID-19: Doctors

Mobiles can be potential carrier of COVID-19: Doctors

COVID-19 cases spike as migrants, others return home

COVID-19 cases spike as migrants, others return home

Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?

Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?

Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study

Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study

Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

 