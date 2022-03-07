Centre tells Maharashtra to give ‘top priority’ to environmental concerns over JNPT SEZ

Acting on green groups’ complaints, the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has asked the Maharashtra Government and the State Wetland Authority to look on "top priority" the concerns of alleged violations in the JNPT [Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust] SEZ’s work at Savarkhar wetland.

Dr M Ramesh, Scientist ‘E’, MoEF&CC has responded to complaints that the 22-hectare Savarkhar wetland is being buried despite the Uran Tahsildar identifying it as part of the 13 wetlands that he listed. The officials have obviously failed to protect the wetlands identified by them.

JNPT’s claim that the place is not a wetland does not hold water, the environmentalists said and explained that the project has received environment clearance (EC), but clearly without any reclamation.

Also Read — Mumbai's Panje wetland brims with life again; villagers net huge fishes, crabs

Yet, a massive reclamation of the 22-hectare Savarkhar wetland is in progress right now, green groups NatConnect Foundation and Shri Ekvira Aai Pratishtan pointed out in their e-mails to the Centre and the State.

Drawing the governments’ attention to the EC, NatConnect Foundation director B N Kumar pointed out that the column on reclamation in the checklist in the amended EC clearly says "no." “It is pertinent to note that under the fresh guidelines for implementing Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017, even paddy fields, salt pans and lakes meant for fishing etc are to be conserved," Kumar said in a press statement.

All the four village panchayats, of Jaskhar, Karal, Sonari and Savarkar, covered in the 277.38-hectare JNPT SEZ area have already complained to Uran Tehsildar—the immediate top revenue official available to them—about flooding of their villages due to the indiscriminate landfill by JNPT for the SEZ project, Nandakumar Pawar, head of Shri Ekvira Aai Pratishtan.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: