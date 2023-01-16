Centre to redevelop chawls on NTC mill land in Mumbai

In a significant development, 11 dilapidated chawls of National Textile Corporation Ltd (NTC), spread over around 13.84 acres in Mumbai, would be developed in a time-bound manner.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting presided over by Union Minister of Textiles, Commerce & Industry, and Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Piyush Goyal in Mumbai on Sunday.

The NTC was established in 1968 to manage sick textile mills through the Nationalisation Acts of 1974, 1985 and 1995.

Currently, NTC has 23 working mills, 49 closed mills (under Industrial Disputes Act), 16 JV mills and 2 non-operative mills with approximately 10,000 employees.

The Union minister directed the Maharashtra government, MHADA and MMRDA officials to expedite the process of redevelopment and rehabilitation and provide all necessary assistance to NTC in this endeavour.