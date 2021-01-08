Centre tries to 'bridge' some gaps with Maharashtra

Amid repeated stand-offs between the Centre and the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, there seems to be some bridge-building as the BJP-led NDA government has enhanced the Annual Plan for National Highway projects in Maharashtra.

On a day-long visit on Thursday, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had a detailed review meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Gadkari informed that the Centre has approved new National Highway projects worth Rs 5,801 crore for Maharashtra under the Annual Plan.

“The Annual Plan for National Highway works in Maharashtra was approved for Rs. 2,727 crore. I got it enhanced to Rs. 5,801 crore which will improve and/or develop 1,035 km of National Highways in the State,” he said after the meeting, in which state’s Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Public Works Minister Ashok Chavan, Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde were present.

Separately, Gadkari, a senior BJP leader, also made a courtesy call to former chief minister Manohar Joshi, in whose government he shot into national fame as the public works minister.

Also read — Nitin Gadkari takes veteran Sena leader Manohar Joshi's blessings

This length of the highway includes the development of 406 km length to two lanes with paved shoulder standards at a cost of Rs 3,037 crore. Also, reconstruction of five major bridges and 10 minor bridges have been included at a cost of Rs 429 crore.

In addition, Rs 1,800-crore projects under the Central Road Fund scheme have also been sanctioned, Gadkari said.

The minister informed that the Rs 1 lakh crore greenfield Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be extended till Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust to facilitate container traffic.

The Maharashtra government will partner in its construction by the means of GST exemption and royalty-free supply of steel and cement, which will be considered as State Government equity in the project.

"We are not only building roads, but we are also planting trees and creating an infrastructure for the safe movement of wildlife,” he said.

He also informed that ‘Palkhi Marg’ connecting Pandharpur – Alandi and Pandharpur-Dehu Road will be constructed, which will have a parallel pedestrian track for Warkaris to undertake their pilgrimage to Pandharpur safely and comfortably.

Gadkari further informed that in order to decongest Mumbai-Pune stretch of the National Highway, a separate North-South Highway corridor from Surat via Nashik-Ahmednagar-Solapur would be built for the traffic bound for the southern states.

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has built 3,771 km of concrete roads in Maharashtra. The target for construction during 2020-21 is 2,500 km out of which 1,394 km have so far been completed.