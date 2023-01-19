Centre working on complete transformation of cities: PM Modi

Sounding the bugle for local bodies polls in Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the Centre is working towards the complete transformation of cities in the country including the much-needed facelift of the financial capital of Mumbai.

Stressing the need for “double-engine sarkar”, Modi, however, took a dig at the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government staying that the speed slowed down during the last two and a half years but now the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis dispensation has put it on full throttle.

After inaugurating a slew of projects to the tune of Rs 40,000 crore, Modi addressed a huge gathering at the MMRDA Grounds at the Bandra-Kurla Complex, which incidentally is just over a kilometre away from Matoshree, the residence of former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who headed the MVA government with the support of Congress and Sharad Pawar-led NCP.

Several big local bodies are due for elections including the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, one of the biggest and the richest civic body of India - where BJP along with the rebel Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Shinde is trying to unsettle the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, which is ruling the BMC for a quarter of a century.

“In 2014, the Metro Line in Mumbai was around 10-11 kms but once the double engine government came (BJP-led NDA at the Centre and erstwhile BJP-Shiv Sena government) things were sped up, in between (during MVA) it slowed down but now it is running at a fast pace,” said Modi.

“The BJP or NDA government never engage in politics over development,” he said, adding: “In the last 8 years, we have changed this approach. Today, India is spending on its physical and social infrastructure with futuristic thinking and modern approach in mind…cities will fast-track India's growth story in Amrit Kaal.”

“Today, everyone feels that India is doing something essential for rapid development and prosperity. Today, India is full of unprecedented confidence. With the inspiration of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the sense of 'swaraj' and 'suraaj' reflects on the double-engineered government of today's India,” the Prime Minister said.

Talking about Mumbai’s transformation, he said: “…whether it is Coastal Road, the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link, the Navi Mumbai International Airport, the redevelopment of Dharavi and slum rehabilitation programme….Mumbai is set to be transformed.”

However, he said that “local units” play a major role in the transformation story. “There would not be any budgetary constraints…but the money should go at the right place and not just lie idle in banks,” he said.