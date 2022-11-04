Century-old tunnel found in JJ Hospital in Mumbai

Mrityunjay Bose
DHNS, Mumbai,
  Nov 04 2022, 20:50 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2022, 20:50 ist
Credit: Special Arrangement

In what may unravel layers of history, a British-era tunnel was unearthed in the state government-run Sir JJ Group of Hospitals at Byculla in Mumbai. 

The foundation stone of the nearly 200-meter-long tunnel, built during the British era in India, mentions the year 1890 - which makes it around 132-years-old. 

The opinion of experts is being taken to ascertain more details of the tunnel. 

The tunnel was found under the erstwhile Sir DM Petit Hospital for Women and Children, which was opened in March 1892. 

While Dr Arun Rathod, the Resident Medical Officer, on a routine round, he found a hole near the nursing college wall and discovered the tunnel accidentally.

