Challenging days ahead for new Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais

A prominent figure in Indian politics, the newly sworn-in Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais has challenging days ahead due to the political situation in the state, the forthcoming 2023 local bodies polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections.

Bais (75) has landed with a huge political and administrative experience — he was a municipal councillor, an MLA in Madhya Pradesh, a seven-time MP from Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a minister in the government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Governor of two states, Jharkhand and Tripura.

Bais was sworn in as the 20th Governor of Maharashtra by Justice Sanjay Gangapurwala, the Acting Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court on Saturday.

Making an instant connection with the people of Maharashtra, the Governor, who hails from neighbouring Chhattisgarh, read his oath in Marathi. Earlier Chief Secretary Manukumar Srivastava read out the Warrant of Appointment issued by President Droupadi Murmu appointing Bais as Maharashtra Governor.

Bais and his spouse Rambai Bais arrived on Friday night and were welcomed by Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Union Minister of State Ramdas Athawale, Maharashtra's Minister for Tourism and Women and Child Welfare Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Rahul Narwekar, Lokayukta Justice (retd) Vidyasagar Kanade, Chairman of Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission Justice (retd) K K Tated, people's representatives, Secretaries of various departments, senior police officers and invitees were present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Bais comes during the ongoing faction war between the Shiv Sena groups headed by Shinde and his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray and a day after the Election Commission gave the Shiv Sena name and symbol to the Shinde faction and the Supreme Court refused to refer pleas related to the June 2022 Maharashtra political crisis to a seven-member bench for reconsideration of the 2016 Nabam Rebia judgement, for now.

The Lok Sabha polls are just a year away. They will be followed by the Vidhan Sabha polls. But before that, later this year, elections to local bodies including that of Mumbai are to be held which would be a precursor to the Vidhan Sabha polls.