Chaos at Maharashtra Youth Congress meet

Chaos at Maharashtra Youth Congress meet; leadership downplays it

Uproarious scenes were witnessed when the meeting was in progress at Tilak Bhavan, the headquarters of the Maharashtra Congress.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 17 2023, 19:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2023, 19:47 ist
Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas Bhadravathi Venkata. Credit: IANS Photo

An executive meeting of the Maharashtra Youth Congress on Saturday devolved into chaos after slogans were raised against incumbent president Kunal Raut. The party leadership played it down saying the youth wing is known for its fervent energy.

Uproarious scenes were witnessed when the meeting was in progress at Tilak Bhavan, the headquarters of the Maharashtra Congress, here in the presence of the party’s national youth president B V Srinivas, state unit chief Nana Patole and Congress legislature party leader Balasaheb Thorat.

Also Read | Congress wants all like-minded parties to join hands to defeat BJP in 2024 LS polls: Patole

Congress’ state unit spokesman Raju Waghmare said a group raised slogans against Raut and demanded his removal. At the same, another group got into heated arguments over seating arrangements, he said.

“Both incidents took place simultaneously resulting in uproar during the meeting,” he said.

Thorat downplayed the matter saying the Congress is a democratic party and their youth wing is known for its enthusiasm and fervent energy.

Addressing the gathering, Patole said the BJP-ruled Centre had done nothing for the youth except for making big promises and asked the members to highlight it.

He also urged the members to talk about issues concerning the youth and raise awareness of Congress’ views on “inclusiveness” and highlight BJP’s “divisive” agenda.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Politics
Congress
Maharashtra
Youth Congress

Related videos

What's Brewing

Indonesia Open: Satwik, Chirag enter doubles final

Indonesia Open: Satwik, Chirag enter doubles final

Phosphorous in Saturn's moon ocean may signal life

Phosphorous in Saturn's moon ocean may signal life

Sadhus from across India reach Jammu for Amarnath Yatra

Sadhus from across India reach Jammu for Amarnath Yatra

Kourtney Kardashian expecting 1st baby

Kourtney Kardashian expecting 1st baby

'Adipurush' earns Rs 140 crore at global box office

'Adipurush' earns Rs 140 crore at global box office

Schwarzenegger would 'absolutely' run for US Prez if...

Schwarzenegger would 'absolutely' run for US Prez if...

 