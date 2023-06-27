Charge Sambhaji Bhide with sedition: Congress

Charge Sambhaji Bhide with sedition: Congress

Sambaji Bhide, popularly known as Bhide Guruji is the founder of  Shree Shiv Pratisthan Hindustan

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Jun 27 2023, 23:42 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2023, 23:42 ist
Sambhaji Bhide. Credit: DH File Photo

The Congress on Tuesday demanded that the government must file a sedition case against Maharashtra-based Hindutva activist Manohar alias Sambhaji Bhide who allegedly insulted Independence Day and National Anthem.

Sambaji Bhide, popularly known as Bhide Guruji is the founder of Shree Shiv Pratisthan Hindustan - which aims to propagate the teachings of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son Sambhaji Maharaj. 

Also Read | BRS neither A-Team nor B-Team, says Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao

“A sedition case must be filed against Sambhaji Bhide, who insulted the country's freedom and the national anthem by making false statements. If the government doesn't file the case, the Congress will see how to file it,” Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said.

Londhe also fired at the BJP, adding that Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis is a scholar of law, and he should read the Constitution so that he knows that the freedom India got on August 15 is not only political freedom but also the beginning of social, economic and educational freedom.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sambhaji Bhide
Congress
BJP
Indian Politics
Maharashtra

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kuno: 2 cheetahs suffer injuries in fight with felines

Kuno: 2 cheetahs suffer injuries in fight with felines

Here's why our interest in UFOs never wanes

Here's why our interest in UFOs never wanes

Delhi's Deer Park de-recognised as 'mini zoo'

Delhi's Deer Park de-recognised as 'mini zoo'

Sehwag urges India to win World Cup for Kohli

Sehwag urges India to win World Cup for Kohli

100+ US leaders are descendants of slaveholders

100+ US leaders are descendants of slaveholders

Jharkhand kids feel like celebrities on Vande Bharat

Jharkhand kids feel like celebrities on Vande Bharat

India’s heatwave deaths a harbinger of worse to come

India’s heatwave deaths a harbinger of worse to come

ICC WC schedule: India-Pakistan face-off on October 15

ICC WC schedule: India-Pakistan face-off on October 15

 