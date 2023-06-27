Charge Sambhaji Bhide with sedition: Congress

The Congress on Tuesday demanded that the government must file a sedition case against Maharashtra-based Hindutva activist Manohar alias Sambhaji Bhide who allegedly insulted Independence Day and National Anthem.

Sambaji Bhide, popularly known as Bhide Guruji is the founder of Shree Shiv Pratisthan Hindustan - which aims to propagate the teachings of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son Sambhaji Maharaj.

“A sedition case must be filed against Sambhaji Bhide, who insulted the country's freedom and the national anthem by making false statements. If the government doesn't file the case, the Congress will see how to file it,” Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said.

Londhe also fired at the BJP, adding that Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis is a scholar of law, and he should read the Constitution so that he knows that the freedom India got on August 15 is not only political freedom but also the beginning of social, economic and educational freedom.