Charge sheet filed in extortion bid against Amruta Fadnavis

Nearly two months after the FIR in the case involving blackmail and extortion bid against Amruta Fadnavis, the Mumbai Police has filed a charge sheet against three persons including notorious bookie Anil Jaisinghani.

Amruta is the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds half a dozen portfolios including the Home Ministry.

A banker by profession, Amruta is a prominent social worker.

The charge sheet was filed against Anil Jaisinghani, his daughter Aniksha and cousin brother Nirmal.

The charge sheet, filed on Thursday, has 733 pages.

The Malabar Hill police station of Mumbai registered a case on February 20 under 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with criminal conspiracy and Sections 8 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Thereafter, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the sensitive case.

Statements of thirteen witnesses have been recorded during the course of the investigations.