Charge sheet filed in extortion bid against Amruta Fadnavis

The charge sheet was filed against Anil Jaisinghani, his daughter Aniksha and cousin brother Nirmal

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 19 2023, 14:34 ist
  • updated: May 19 2023, 14:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Nearly two months after the FIR in the case involving blackmail and extortion bid against Amruta Fadnavis, the Mumbai Police has filed a charge sheet against three persons including notorious bookie Anil Jaisinghani.

Amruta is the wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds half a dozen portfolios including the Home Ministry. 

A banker by profession, Amruta is a prominent social worker. 

Also Read | Anil Jaisinghani, daughter tried to bribe, extort money from Amruta Fadnavis to save him from criminal cases: Court

The charge sheet was filed against Anil Jaisinghani, his daughter Aniksha and cousin brother Nirmal. 

The charge sheet, filed on Thursday, has 733 pages. 

The Malabar Hill police station of Mumbai registered a case on February 20 under 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with criminal conspiracy and Sections 8 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Thereafter, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the sensitive case. 

Statements of thirteen witnesses have been recorded during the course of the investigations.

India News
extortion
Amruta Fadnavis
Devendra Fadnavis
Mumbai
Maharashtra

