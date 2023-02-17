Charge sheet filed in Tunisha Sharma suicide case

Charge sheet filed in Tunisha Sharma suicide case

Valiv police filed the charge sheet, the local police official said without disclosing much details

PTI
PTI, Palghar,
  • Feb 17 2023, 01:01 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2023, 01:01 ist
Tunisha Sharma (21) was found to have hanged herself on December 24. Credit: IANS Photo

Police on Thursday filed a charge sheet in the case related to the alleged suicide of TV actor Tunisha Sharma in the Vasai sessions court in Maharashtra, an official said here. Sharma's co-actor Sheezan Khan was arrested for alleged abetment to suicide after Sharma (21) was found to have hanged herself on December 24. The incident took place on the set of a TV serial near Valiv in Palghar district, near Mumbai.

Valiv police filed the charge sheet, the local police official said without disclosing much details. It contains call details, chats and other communications exchanged between Sharma and Khan, he said. Presently Sheezan Khan is in judicial custody.

Once a charge sheet is filed, charges are framed by a judge and the trial starts.

