Charges against Param Bir Singh dropped, suspension revoked

In a significant development, the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government on Friday dropped the charges against former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh and revoked his suspension.

Singh, now 59, who was an officer of the 1988 batch hung up his boots while under suspension on 30 June.

Singh had made a series of allegations against then Home Minister Anil Deshmukh putting the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in trouble during March-April, 2021.

Singh had made the allegations after he was shunted out as Mumbai Police Commissioner and made the Commandant General of Home Guards after the planting of a gelatine sticks-laden Scorpio near Antilia, the Carmichael Road residence of Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani and the murder of the Thane-based owner of the SUV Mansukh Hiran.

The now dismissed Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze, who then was heading the Central Intelligence Unit of Crime Branch-CID was arrested in the case. During that time, Singh had alleged that Deshmukh had fixed a collection target of Rs 100 crore per month for Vaze.

He was placed under suspension and action was initiated under Section 8 of the All India Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969.

A couple of weeks before his retirement, Singh moved an application before the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for the revocation of his suspension.

Reacting to the development, NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said, “All those who helped defame the MVA government are now getting washed clean in a washing machine. Today, it is Param Bir Singh. Who is next?”