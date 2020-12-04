Chargesheet filed against Chhota Rajan in Datta Samant murder case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed chargesheet against jailed underworld don Chhota Rajan in connection with the 1997 gunning down of veteran trade unionist Datta Samant in Mumbai.

Samant (65) had led the Mumbai textile strike in 1982 that crippled the mills of Mumbai, eventually leading to its shutdown and left more than 1.5 lakh workers unemployed.

The CBI filed the chargesheet in a special CBI court in Mumbai against Chhota Rajan accusing him of hatching the conspiracy to murder Samant.

“Yes…chargesheet has been filed against Chhota Rajan in the Datta Samant murder case. The chargesheet runs into three volumes and a set of annexures,” Special Public Prosecutor Pradeep Gharat told DH on Friday.

Samant was killed on 16 January, 1997, outside his home in Powai and the gunmen had fired 17 rounds on his head, chest and stomach.

The brutal murder of Samant, popularly known as Doctor-saab, had shocked Mumbai – and the then Shiv Sena-BJP government led by Dr Manohar Joshi had come under sharp criticism over the law and order situation. BJP leader late Gopinath Munde was the Deputy Chief Minister and in charge of the Home portfolio.

Chhota Rajan was deported from Indonesia in 2015 and is lodged in Tihar Jail in New Delhi. He had been convicted in some cases including the gunning down of journalist J Dey, for which he was given life sentence.