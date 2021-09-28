Chargesheet filed in Saki Naka rape-murder case

Nearly a fortnight after the shocking rape-murder case in the Saki Naka area of Mumbai, the accused has been charge-sheeted on Tuesday.

The accused, Mohit Chauhan (45), who hails from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, had confessed to the crime and is currently in custody.

On 10 September, the woman, aged between 32-36, was raped in a tempo parked off the Chandivali Studio.

The accused brutalised her with an iron rod and left her bleeding before he fled the scene.

A police team rushed the woman to the Rajawadi Hospital, where she passed away because of a ruptured intestine among other injuries.

Amid severe criticism of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government by the opposition BJP, Mumbai Police commissioner Hemant Nagrale had formed a Special Investigation Team headed by assistant commissioner of police Jyotsna Rasam, an experienced lady officer, assured completion of investigation by 15 days and chargesheet by 30 days.

The investigation was supervised by the deputy commissioner of police (zone X) Maheshwar Reddy and Nagrale himself monitored the process. "Yes, the chargesheet has been filed," Reddy said.

Sharing details, deputy commissioner of police (operations) Chaitanya S said that statements of 77 witnesses have been included in the chargesheet, which runs into 346 pages.

The chargesheet was filed in the Sessions Court in Dindoshi. "We have filed the chargesheet in 18 days," he said.

After the incident, teams of the National Commission for Women (NCW) and the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) had visited Mumbai.

Thackeray had announced a compensation/ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh for the three daughters of the victim.

The accused has been booked under sections 302 (murder), 376 (rape) 323 (intentional hurt), 504 (intentional assault) and of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

