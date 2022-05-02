Check CBI, IB reports, Sanjay Raut tells BJP on Babri demolition

The Shiv Sena on Monday asked Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis to check the government agency reports to confirm whether Shiv Sena leaders or workers were present during the Babri Masjid demolition.

The retort comes a day after the ex-chief minister made claims at a public rally that he was present in Ayodhya when the Babri ‘structure’ was brought down and accused the Shiv Sena of not being present during the demolition.

“If someone asks where the Shiv Sainiks were when the Babri (structure) was demolished, (then) they should ask their leader (late) Sunder Singh Bhandari. They should check the CBI report of that time. They should check the IB report of that time,” Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said.

On Sunday, addressing a rally celebrating Maharashtra Day, Fadnavis had claimed: “This Devendra Fadnavis was present when the Babri structure was brought down…We never considered it a mosque, it was a structure. They (Shiv Sena) claim they have done it…but let me tell you not a single Shiv Sena leader or Shiv Sainik was present…Besides, if you look at the list of accused in the case…not a single Shiv Sainik figure in the list.”

