Chennai techie 'working from home' in Goa beach village booked for marijuana possession

A software engineer employed by a Chennai-based tech firm who was 'working from home' out of a picturesque Goa beach village, was arrested on Friday, for possession of 60 grams of marijuana, a Goa Police spokesperson said.

The accused 26-year-old Ashish Sharma, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was caught in Goa when the Covid-19 lockdown was announced by the central government in March this year, but had chosen to stay put.

According to the police, Sharma works for a Chennai-based tech firm and was 'working from home' from the picturesque beach village of Palolem in South Goa, which is known for its stunning beaches and rurales.

"The accused was working in software company at Chennai. Further, he is in Goa since March 1, 2020. Due to the lockdown, he stayed on in Goa and as per company directions was working online from Goa," a Goa Police spokesperson said.

60 grams of ganja (marijuana) worth Rs 12,000 was seized from Sharma's possession by officials of the Canacona police station in a raid on Friday.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.