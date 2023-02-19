Chhatrapati Shivaji's birth anniversary celebrated in Maharashtra

Maharashtra on Sunday joined the nation in paying glowing tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj - who laid the foundation of the Hindavi-swarajya - on the occasion of the 393rd birth anniversary of the legendary and iconic Maratha warrior.

Chhatrapati Udayan Raje Bhosale of Satara royal seat and Yuvraj Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati of Kolhapur royal family - both 13th descendents of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj too paid tributes to the Maratha warrior.

The Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis announced a plan to conserve and restore forts and places linked to Shivaji Maharaj.

“I pay homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. His courage and emphasis on good governance inspires us,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

People thronged forts including the Shivneri Fort - where Shivaji was born, Rajgad Fort - the first capital of the Maratha empire under the rule of Shivaji Maharaj for 26 years and Raigad Fort - where Shivaji Maharaj was coronated and laid the foundation of the Hindavi-swarajya or self-rule of the Hindu people.

In Shivneri, Shinde and Fadnavis paid tributes to Shivaji Maharaj - and for the first time “Jai Jai Maharashtra Majha”, the state song was played after the national anthem.

Ladies rocked the cradle depicting ‘Bal Shivaji’ birth followed by prayers, maha-artis and other rituals. It was in this fort, Shivaji was born on 19 February, 1630.

At Shivneri, Sambhaji Raje took objection to the administration preventing local revellers from entering the fort when the official event was underway. However, Shinde assured that from next time it would be assured that the Shiv-bhakts are not put to any inconvenience.

Shirur MP Dr. Amol Kolhe of MP, who had essayed the role of Shivaji Maharaj in TV serials, boycotted the official event saying that the government has ignored his suggestion to permanently erect a saffron flag at the Shivneri Fort.

At the historic Shivaji Park in Mumbai, newly-appointed Governor Ramesh Bais garlanded the equestrian statue of Shivaji Maharaj at the Shivaji Park.

At Ambegaon in Pune, Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the dedication ceremony of Shiv Srushti, one of the biggest theme parks of Asia of its type. It is the dream project of late Babasaheb Purandare, the historian, author and theatre personality.