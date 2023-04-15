Chief of Defence Staff visits Western Naval Command headquarters in Mumbai

General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff visited the Mumbai-headquartered Western Naval Command (WNC), the sword arm of the Indian Navy on Friday. During the visit, he interacted with Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, WNC.

He was briefed on the role, responsibilities and operational preparedness of the WNC and measures instituted to safeguard the Western seaboard. The CDS addressed and interacted with the senior officers of the three services at Mumbai, including officers from Indian Army's Maharashtra Gujarat and Goa Area and Indian Air Force's Maritime Air Operations.

He provided his guidance on the armed forces to be ready, resurgent and relevant in the current era. He also discussed the way ahead on jointmanship, integration and theaterisation, and the crucial role of Aatmanirbharta.

The CDS visited the latest frontline destroyer INS Mormugao, submarine INS Vela and the facilities at the Naval Dockyard, Mumbai. He was also familiarised with the progress in naval shipbuilding and indigenisation during his visit to MDL.