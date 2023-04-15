CDS visits Western Naval Command headquarters in Mumbai

Chief of Defence Staff visits Western Naval Command headquarters in Mumbai

He was briefed on the role, responsibilities and operational preparedness of the WNC

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 15 2023, 18:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2023, 18:27 ist
CDS Gen Anil Chauhan. Credit: PTI Photo

General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff visited the Mumbai-headquartered Western Naval Command (WNC), the sword arm of the Indian Navy on Friday. During the visit, he  interacted with Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, WNC.

He was briefed on the role, responsibilities and operational preparedness of the WNC and measures instituted to safeguard the Western seaboard. The CDS addressed and interacted with the senior officers of the three services at Mumbai, including officers  from Indian Army's Maharashtra Gujarat and Goa Area and Indian Air Force's Maritime Air Operations.

Also Read | PM Modi reviews operational readiness of armed forces at Combined Commanders' Conference

He provided his guidance on the armed forces to be ready, resurgent and relevant in the current era. He also discussed the way ahead on jointmanship, integration and theaterisation, and the crucial role of Aatmanirbharta. 

The  CDS visited the latest frontline destroyer INS Mormugao, submarine INS Vela and the facilities at the Naval Dockyard, Mumbai. He was also familiarised with the progress in naval shipbuilding and indigenisation during his visit to MDL.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Anil Chauhan
CDS
Mumbai
Indian Navy
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kenya launches first operational satellite into orbit

Kenya launches first operational satellite into orbit

Ritchie sued for contract breach over 'The Gentlemen'

Ritchie sued for contract breach over 'The Gentlemen'

Kanye reportedly cancels plan to run for US presidency

Kanye reportedly cancels plan to run for US presidency

‘Yentamma’, Bollywood and its south Indians

‘Yentamma’, Bollywood and its south Indians

The blossom-headed parakeet

The blossom-headed parakeet

The souring of personal relationships

The souring of personal relationships

Arming the world and aiming high

Arming the world and aiming high

K'taka: New member joins Bannerghatta's zebra club

K'taka: New member joins Bannerghatta's zebra club

Bengaluru: Traffic advisory issued for IPL match

Bengaluru: Traffic advisory issued for IPL match

Immersive Barbie experience brings doll into real world

Immersive Barbie experience brings doll into real world

 