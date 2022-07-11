Child rights body seeks FIR against Aaditya Thackeray

In a significant development, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has directed the Mumbai Police to file an FIR against Shiv Sena leader and former minister Aaditya Thackeray for use of minors in his political setup, social causes and the Save Aarey campaign.

NCPCR Register Anu Chaudhary has shot off a letter to Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar in this regard following a complaint from Dhrutiman Joshi, Legal Head, Sahyadri Rights Forum.

Aaditya (32) is the son of Shiv Sena president and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The complaint said that Aaditya, the President of Yuva Sena and President of Mumbai District Football Association, used minors during political campaigns and Save Aarey protests.

“ln view of the above, the Commission thereby requests you to investigate the matter urgently by lodging an FIR against the accused person(s), at once. The children should be identified and produced before the Child Welfare Committee as per Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 for recording their statements,” the order states, adding that an Action Taken Report along with a copy of FIR and statement of children may be shared with the Commission within three days of receipt of this letter.