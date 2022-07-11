Child rights body seeks FIR against Aaditya Thackeray

Child rights body seeks FIR against Aaditya Thackeray

The complaint said that Aaditya used minors in the Save Aarey protests and during political campaigns

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 11 2022, 16:16 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2022, 16:16 ist
Shiv Sena leader and former minister Aaditya Thackeray. Credit: PTI Photo

In a significant development, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has directed the Mumbai Police to file an FIR against Shiv Sena leader and former minister Aaditya Thackeray for use of minors in his political setup, social causes and the Save Aarey campaign.

NCPCR Register Anu Chaudhary has shot off a letter to Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar in this regard following a complaint from Dhrutiman Joshi, Legal Head, Sahyadri Rights Forum.

Aaditya (32) is the son of Shiv Sena president and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The complaint said that Aaditya, the President of Yuva Sena and President of Mumbai District Football Association, used minors during political campaigns and Save Aarey protests.

“ln view of the above, the Commission thereby requests you to investigate the matter urgently by lodging an FIR against the accused person(s), at once. The children should be identified and produced before the Child Welfare Committee as per Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 for recording their statements,” the order states, adding that an Action Taken Report along with a copy of FIR and statement of children may be shared with the Commission within three days of receipt of this letter.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Shiv Sena
Aaditya Thackeray
Mumbai
FIR
NCPCR
India News

What's Brewing

Protesters 'unwind' at PM & Prez homes in Sri Lanka

Protesters 'unwind' at PM & Prez homes in Sri Lanka

India to pip China as most populous country next year

India to pip China as most populous country next year

DH Radio | A serious, unaddressed bus problem

DH Radio | A serious, unaddressed bus problem

Dream Village: a home for Jyoti didi

Dream Village: a home for Jyoti didi

Djokovic: Seeking love alongside tennis immortality

Djokovic: Seeking love alongside tennis immortality

Vintage vroom: Bike enthusiasts flaunt classic beauties

Vintage vroom: Bike enthusiasts flaunt classic beauties

DH Toon | BJP sponsoring 'holiday' for Goa Cong MLAs?

DH Toon | BJP sponsoring 'holiday' for Goa Cong MLAs?

Army man sets fastest solo cycling record 

Army man sets fastest solo cycling record 

From anxiety to abuse, Kubbra Sait's memoir reveals all

From anxiety to abuse, Kubbra Sait's memoir reveals all

 