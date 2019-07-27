Chitra Wagh resigns from NCP

In yet another jolt to NCP, the party's Maharashtra ladies wing president Chitra Wagh has resigned. She has sent her resignation letter to NCP founder Sharad Pawar.

She also tweeted the resignation letter tagging NCP chief's daughter and Baramati MP Supriya Sule, nephew and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and state NCP president Jayant Patil.

Chitra Wagh is likely to join BJP next week. Her resignation comes a day after NCP Mumbai president Sachin Ahir quit and joined the Shiv Sena.

A prominent woman leader and a former member of Maharashtra State Commission for Women, she had been in the forefront of several agitations.