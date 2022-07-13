Cholera outbreak in Amravati: 181 cases, five deaths

A state-level team has already been dispatched to Amravati to assess the situation

Mrityunjay Bose
  Jul 13 2022, 22:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Five persons reportedly died of cholera and an outbreak of the water-borne disease was declared in Amravati district of Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region.

The Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) of the Public Health Department confirmed the five cholera deaths in Amravati. “Until now, 181 patients have been diagnosed and five of them have succumbed to death,” the IDSP said. Two of the deceased were women.

A state-level team has already been dispatched to Amravati to assess the situation. According to state officials, the outbreak started in Chikhaldara and Amaravati blocks of the district on July 7.

Most of the cases have been reported from Dongri, Koylari and Ghana villages of Chikhaldara block, and Naya Akola village in the Amaravati block. The region has been getting heavy rainfall this monsoon season. Three of the deaths were of those in the age group 24–40 years and two were over 70 years old.

Medical teams were working round the clock in the disease-affected villages, and efforts for prevention and control in terms of water quality monitoring, patient surveillance, management and treatment, and health awareness were underway.

A state-level squad is currently in the district to investigate the outbreak and provide appropriate guidance.

Additional Health Secretary (Public Health) Dr Pradeep Vyas reviewed the situation in detail and necessary instructions were given regarding outbreak control to the Collector and Chief Executive Officer of Amravati district administration.

Cholera
India News
Maharashtra
amravati

