Christians to stage protest rally against hate crime in Mumbai

Several Christian organisations under the banner of Samast Christi Samaj will undertake a huge protest rally in the financial capital to counter the narrative of hate crimes and hate speeches in Mumbai and elsewhere in Maharashtra.

The march would start from Rani Baug at Byculla and culminate at the historic Azad Maidan.

Also Read | Telangana: Case booked against suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh over 'provocative' speech



“This morcha is a counter-narrative to the hate crimes and hate speeches happening around us and now more specifically in Maharashtra and Mumbai. Instead of focusing on jobs for young persons and other burning issues facing us, we are made to divert our minds on non-issues and divide people into religious lines,” Samast Christi Samaj spokesperson Dolphy D’souza said.

According to him, a country which has a tradition of secular ethos and pluralism and a multicultural society cannot be encapsulated into a theory of one language, one religion. “This goes against the spirit and letter of our Indian Constitution and democracy,” he said.

“We are expecting all other communities and civil society to join us in this campaign,” he said and urged the state government to uphold the rule of law equally for all and stop this violence and hatred which does not benefit us at all.