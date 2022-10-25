CIDCO’s mass housing scheme launched in Navi Mumbai

In a Diwali gift, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde launched a mass housing scheme involving 7,849 affordable apartments for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in the satellite township of Navi Mumbai.

The mass housing scheme - under the scheme based on the concept of transit-oriented development - of City Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd (CIDCO) would come up in Bamandongri, Kharkopar East 2A, Kharkopar East 2B and Kharkopar East P3 in Ulwe node of Navi Mumbai.

Ulwe is a node of Navi Mumbai situated beside Belapur and Nerul and home to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport officially named DB Patil International Airport.

“CIDCO is the leading corporation in the country in providing affordable housing to the people from the different economic strata,” Shinde said launching the mega-project.

“With ambitious projects like CIDCO’s Navi Mumbai International Airport, the Ulwe node will gain massive importance in the future. The opportunity to own a house in the well-connected Ulwe node has come through this mass housing scheme, launched by CIDCO, on the auspicious occasion of Diwali,” said CIDCO Vice Chairman and Managing Director Dr Sanjay Mukherjee.

Ulwe node, a rapidly developing node of Navi Mumbai has also got good connectivity through transport facilities. The housing complexes under the Mass Housing Scheme are blessed with good connectivity through Bamandongari and Kharkopar railway stations on the Nerul-Uran railway corridor.

The proposed Mumbai Trans Harbor Link (MTHL) will provide connectivity to the Ulwe node as well. Moreover, Navi Mumbai International Airport being developed by CIDCO is at a close distance from the Ulwe node. The area of housing complexes has basic facilities like schools, colleges, and hospitals.