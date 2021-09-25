Cinema halls, theatres and auditoriums to reopen from October 22 in Maharashtra

Cinema halls, theatres, and auditoriums in Mumbai and elsewhere in Maharashtra are set to reopen from October 22 with strict Covid-19 protocols.

This comes a day after the government announced a decision to reopen schools and places of worship from around the first week of October.

For several weeks now, owners of cinema halls - both single-screen and multiplexes, theatres and auditoriums have been requesting permission to reopen with the Covid-19 second wave easing.

After a meeting with various stakeholders presided over by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the call was taken to reopen them.

“Cinema halls, theatres and auditoriums in Maharashtra will open after October 22,” Thackeray said.

However, he made it clear that Covid-19 safety protocols would have to be followed and a fresh set of SOPs would be declared soon.

The chief minister held extensive discussions with the Covid Task Force members, chief secretary Sitaram Kunte, additional chief secretary (health) Dr Pradeep Vyas and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

From the Hindi and Marathi film industry who were present in the meeting were Rohit Shetty, Kunal Kapoor, Makrand Deshpande, Subodh Bhave, Aadesh Bandekar.

