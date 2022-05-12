Citing Gita & Quran, Gujarat court sentences BJP MLA to two years jail for gambling

Citing verses from Bhagavad Gita and Quran to conclude that gambling is a serious offence and that too by a legislator who has the responsibility of curbing illegal activities, a court in Halol in Panchmahal district on Wednesday sentenced BJP MLA Kesarisinh Solanki and 25 others to two years rigorous imprisonment in a gambling case.

Additional chief judicial magistrate, Prem Hansraj Singh, while pronouncing the judgment, held Solanki, the BJP MLA from Matar constituency in Kheda district, and 25 others guilty and sentenced them to two years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 3000 each. In July 2021, a police team had raided a resort located under Pavagadh police station from where 26 were arrested including seven women, four of them from Nepal.

"Even in the Bhagavad Gita and the Qur'an, gambling is considered to be the biggest deceit and has been prohibited. It is also considered to be the biggest crime and it is to be assumed that these accused were aware of it," the judge has stated in the order citing the verses from the holy books.

The order notes that "If no action is taken against the accused involved in a crime like gambling or if the maximum punishment prescribed in the law is not applied in punishing the perpetrators then they would repeat their offence."

In addition, the order underlines, "the accused No. 18 who is an MLA from Matar constituency in Kheda district has the responsibility to serve the society and public as their elected representative and also to prevent illegal activities...instead the MLA was caught gambling, and his act or crime cannot be taken lightly. Because the dignity of the position he is currently holding has also been tarnished."

