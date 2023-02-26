'CIU: Criminals in Uniform' book by Mumbai journalists to be turned into crime series

Book by Mumbai scribes to be made into crime series

The producers, Hasnain Husaini and Dushyant Singh, are in the process of locking a prominent film maker for the series

Mrityunjay Bose
  Feb 26 2023
The crime thriller book is available to purchase on Amazon. Credit: Amazon India

Mumbai-based journalists Sanjay Singh and Rakesh Trivedi’s book - CIU: Criminals in Uniform - which tell several gripping stories of the recent past - would now be transformed into a web-series.

CIU: Criminals in Uniform will be Sanjay Singh’s third book to be preferred for a web series adaptation.  

Scam2003: The Telgi Story, produced by Applause, based on his first book will be streamed on Sony LIV soon. His second book Ek thi Sheena Bora, is also adapted for web series, which is in pre-production stage now.

In a statement on the book - CIU: Criminals in Uniform, Harper Collins says: Furore erupts across India when explosives are found in a vehicle parked outside the house of Asia's richest man. The controversial head of Mumbai Police's elite CIU who handles all high-profile cases, becomes the chief investigation officer of this case.

Also Read | The staged bomb scare that backfired on Mumbai’s notorious cops

A series of sensational events lead to the mysterious death of the sole witness in the case, adding more to the drama than just a vehicle, explosives and terrorist threats. What unfolds next has the potential to embarrass the government.”

Bombay Stencil, the co-producers of the Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn starrer movie Runway 34 and Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2, have decided to create a web-series and are in final talks with a leading OTT platform.

Also Read | Antilia bomb scare: Suspended cop Mane seeks pardon

The producers, Hasnain Husaini and Dushyant Singh, are in the process of locking a prominent film maker for the series. Dushyant Singh is also known for being part of the creative team of Barot House (2019), Parchhayee: Ghost Stories by Ruskin Bond (2019) and Abhay (2019).

“This story is filled with great suspense, full of twists and turns and a fantastic climax. Author's rich journalistic experience has added great value. We are confident that it has full potential of a web-series adaptation. We are excited to take up this project and looking forward to creating a stunning show for an OTT platform,” the producers said.

