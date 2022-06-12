Claiming MVA in minority, Narayan Rane demands resignation of Uddhav Thackeray

Claiming that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was in minority in the wake of its defeat in the Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra, union minister and senior BJP leader Narayan Rane demanded the resignation of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

However, MVA leaders ruled out any threat to the two-and-a-half-year old government involving Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress - which has kept the BJP out of power in the state.

"They (Shiv Sena) didn't even get the votes necessary to keep them in power. They did not even get the MVA alliance votes. The chief minister is in minority. You (Thackeray) resign and step aside,” said the former chief minister and ex-leader of opposition.

According to him, Thackeray has taken the state 10 years behind.

"They (MVA candidates) did not even get enough votes that are necessary to ensure a majority (to form the government). Your MLAs defect and that shows that there is no credibility… You cannot take care of your MLAs but talk big. On the other hand, we (BJP), despite being in the opposition, got more votes than what you get,” he said.

In the Rajya Sabha polls for six seats - in which seven candidates were in fray - all the three candidates won while the MVA which fielded four candidates could get three.

BJP’s Dhananjay Mahadik defeated Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Pawar in a fiercely-contested polls to the Upper House of Parliament. Meanwhile, Mahadik was given a hero’s welcome when he reached his home district of Kolhapur.

Initial reports said that at least a dozen-odd MLAs from smaller parties and independents have not voted for the MVA despite assurance and commitment.

Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut has named Hitendra Thakur-led Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, which has three MLAs and independents - Sanjay Shinde (Karmala), Shyamsunder Shinde (Loha) and Devendra Bhuyar (Morshi).

BVA’s three MLAs are Thakur (Vasai), his son Kshitij Thakur (Nalasopara) and Rajesh Patil (Boisar).

Bhuyar had taken the charge seriously and had met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar too.

Senior BJP leader Kirit Somaiya urged the Election Commission of India to take cognisance of Raut’s statements and take necessary action. “Disclosing the names of six MLAs is a violation of secrecy,” he said, and urged ECI to take action against Raut for violation of code of conduct.