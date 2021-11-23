Clampdown on unvaccinated persons in Aurangabad meets resistance 

The strict measures in Maharashtra’s tourism capital of Aurangabad - where a lot of restrictions have been put in place for people who have not received even a single jab of Covid-19 vaccine - are meeting stiff resistance.

Aurangabad is the divisional headquarters of the vast Marathwada region.

The steps have been taken in the wake of the possibilities of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and speed up the vaccination programme.

The petrol, diesel and gas stations have been asked to check and to refill tanks only if they are satisfied that the person has taken at least one dose of the vaccine.

Similar measures would be in place in fair-price shops.

Aurangabad district collector Sunil Chavan said that those found violating the orders shall be dealt with under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The authorities have warned of severe action with stiff penalties for all autorickshaw drivers, people in the travel and transport industry, shops, hotels, restaurants, liquor shops, employees and workers in offices or factories - who are not vaccinated with at least one dose.

A few autorickshaws have been impounded while one petrol pump has faced action.

The tour and travel operators banned selling tickets to those who are not vaccinated and other measures.

The Aurangabad district is also the tourism capital of the state with UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Ajanta and Ellora and medieval structures like Bibi ka Maqbara, Girshneshwar temple, which is a jyotirlinga, the historic Daulatabad fort among others.

Besides, Aurangabad is also a big trading hub and there is a regular flow of people.

Check out latest DH videos here