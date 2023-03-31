Clashes during Ram Navami procession at Malad 

Clashes during Ram Navami procession at Malad 

The clashes broke out after some people objected to loud music being played during the huge Ram Navami  procession in the Malvani area

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 31 2023, 14:21 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2023, 14:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

After Jalgaon and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra, Howrah in West Bengal and Vadodara in Gujarat, tension prevailed in the Malad suburbs in the financial capital of Mumbai during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday because of clashes during the Ram Navami procession. 

The clashes broke out after some people objected to loud music being played during the huge Ram Navami  procession in the Malvani area.

Also read: 24 detained for violence during Ram Navami in Gujarat

“During the clash between the two groups, stones were hurled, which triggered panic in the area,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Ajay Bansal said.

Additional police forces were called from the neighbouring areas to control the situation.

More than 20 persons have been rounded up for investigations. 

An FIR was registered under IPC sections 143, 147, 149, 324, 353 and 332, and investigations were in progress. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
Ram Navami
Violence
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

India records 3,095 fresh Covid-19 cases

India records 3,095 fresh Covid-19 cases

Beijing kids with autism get help from horses

Beijing kids with autism get help from horses

Concert features Holocaust era women composers

Concert features Holocaust era women composers

Musk overtakes Obama as most followed Twitter account

Musk overtakes Obama as most followed Twitter account

Hyderabad man buys idlis worth Rs 6 lakh over a year

Hyderabad man buys idlis worth Rs 6 lakh over a year

 