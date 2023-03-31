Clashes during Ram Navami procession at Malad 

After Jalgaon and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra, Howrah in West Bengal and Vadodara in Gujarat, tension prevailed in the Malad suburbs in the financial capital of Mumbai during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday because of clashes during the Ram Navami procession.

The clashes broke out after some people objected to loud music being played during the huge Ram Navami procession in the Malvani area.

“During the clash between the two groups, stones were hurled, which triggered panic in the area,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Ajay Bansal said.

Additional police forces were called from the neighbouring areas to control the situation.

More than 20 persons have been rounded up for investigations.

An FIR was registered under IPC sections 143, 147, 149, 324, 353 and 332, and investigations were in progress.