Class 10, 12 exams in Goa to be held as scheduled

Over 43,000 Class 10 and 12 students in Goa will have to appear for their board examinations as per the announced schedule, a top official said on Thursday; a day when the state recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases in 24 hours amid the second wave of infections

Speaking to reporters, chairman of the Goa Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Bhagirath Shetye said that the exams would be conducted with strict enforcement of SOPs and added that students who are in quarantine would be assisted by Goa government's health workers and special isolation centres would be created their examinations.

"As of now Goa Board 12th exams will be held from April 24. There is no change. Every examination centre will have a thermal scanner, social distancing will be enforced, face masks are compulsory. Only 12 students will be allowed per examination hall. If it is a bigger hall up to 17 students will be allowed," Bhagirath Shetye said.

Also read: Have not thought of cancelling Goa board exams yet: CM Pramod Sawant

"If a student is ill or his or her family member is ill due to Covid, the quarantine period will be taken into account. As regards students who are in quarantine, schools will have to make us the request through the principal. We will conduct the exams at an isolated centre," he added.

In all 43,547 students in Goa are qualified to appear for Class 10 and 12 exams which will begin from May 13 and April 25 respectively. Shetye said that the number of examination centres had been increased from 55 to over 100 for better enforcement of SOPs.

Explaining the protocol for students in quarantine, Shetye said that Health Department workers would escort the student to and from specially created isolation centres.

In case, a student or a member in the student's family has tested Covid-19 positive, the school would have to formally intimate the Board, so that exams can be rescheduled for such students.

757 cases were reported in Goa on Thursday, taking the state's total tally of active cases to 5,682.