CM Eknath Shinde steps in as residents claim cracks in houses due to Navi Mumbai airport blasts

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has asked the state’s Civil Aviation department to look into the issue of high-intensity blasts at Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) construction site following complaints from nearby residents.

The high-intensity blasts at the ongoing NMIA site are causing tremors akin to earthquakes and huge cracks in buildings, people living along the creek at CBD-Belapur and other areas stated in a complaint.

NatConnect Foundation, which received several calls from the people seeking help, sent an SOS to Shinde calling for high-level intervention and ensuring that the intensity and frequency are reduced.

Responding quickly, the CMO informed NatConnect that Valsa Nair Singh, principal secretary of the State Civil Aviation, will take appropriate action, the NatConnect director B N Kumar said.

“It is shocking that the blast impact is being felt miles away across the creek on the northern side of the NMIA site causing cracks in buildings and threatening lives,” Kumar said and requested the government to officially commission a structural audit of the affected buildings.

The blasts could even impact the strength of the structures, he said and pointed out that the airport authorities must be made to pay for repairs wherever required in the interest of safety of the people.

“The project proponents ought to realise that the CBD Belapur side is well populated and several senior citizens, patients and children live in the buildings,” Kumar said in a press statement.

Rohit Agarwal, secretary of Arenja Towers Cooperative Housing Society at Sector-11, said his building suffered several cracks in window ledges, walls and even pillars due to the high-intense blasts.

Initially, the blasts were somewhat tolerable, but now not only the intensity but the frequency has increased, Agarwal said.

“Our society members have been complaining about windows rattling, cracks developing in the walls, imbalance and cracks in floor tiles, loosening of plaster etc,” he said.

Environmental activist Shilpa Shetty said other buildings in the neighbourhood are also badly affected. “My fear is that the window glasses can break and fall on us,” she said.

Activist Subhangi Tirodkar, who lives in Sector-15, said, "Our windows and furniture rattle with the airport site blasts. The area also has thick dust clouds and the air quality here is terrible. It is highly disturbing for senior citizens and children." She advised the residents to get structural audits done by civil engineers so that the issue can be taken up at the highest level.

Virendra Kumar Gandhi of Navi Mumbai Environment Preservation Society and communication professional Sanjay Rammoorthy said the blasts are very disturbing. “We see the glass windows vibrating with loud noise,” Gandhi said.