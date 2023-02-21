CM’s son has given 'supari' to bump me off: Sanjay Raut

In a development that compounded into a major political issue in Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray’s close aide and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut said that he faces threat to his life from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s son and Kalyan MP Dr Shrikant Shinde.

The Shinde father-son duo has chosen not to respond to the allegations of Raut, the chief spokesperson of the Thackeray-group of Shiv Sena.

Raut’s charge comes a couple of days after he alleged that Rs 2,000-crore changed hands which resulted in the Shinde-faction getting the party name Shiv Sena and bow and arrow symbol from the Election Commission.

Raut on his part has shot off letters to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and his Thane counterpart Jai Jeet Singh.

In the letter, Raut has pointed out that the Shinde Junior has given a “supari” (contract) to bump him off. “He has given the supari to Thane-based criminal Raja Thakur. I have confirmed information about the same and as a citizen I am informing you,” Raut said in the letter to Fadnavis.

While the Shiv Sena’s Thackeray-group demanded a probe and action be initiated, the BJP and Shinde-faction has outrightly rejected the charges.

Leader of Opposition in Council Ambadas Danve that the threat must be taken seriously. “There has been a threat to senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan, MLC Pradnya Satav was assaulted, MLA Aaditya Thackeray’s convoy was targeted,” he said, and that the government must probe into it.

Thackeray Junior too demanded a probe. “This is a serious issue and there must be an investigation,” he said.

State Excise Minister Shambhuraj Desai, who is from the Shinde-camp, said that Raut is seeking cheap publicity by making baseless allegations.

State Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar of the BJP said: “Devendra ji should order a probe…Raut saheb should be called to the police station and a complaint be lodged, in case if he can’t come, police must go to his residence and take the complaint.”

State Congress President Nana Patole said that the issue is serious and a proper investigation will be carried out.