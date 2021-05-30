CM Thackeray announces 'corona-free village' mission

Having faced two waves of Covid-19, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced a 'corona-free village' mission and prepared for the impending waves of the pandemic.

“Let us work on ‘Corona-mukt gaon’... This will help in making the taluks and districts Covid-19 free,” Thackeray said.

The lockdown-type strict restrictions have been extended till June 15 with some relaxations like in places where the positivity rate is below 10 per cent. The shop timings have also been extended from the current 7 am-11 am to 7 am-2 pm.

Thackeray said that the relaxations would be announced in phases depending on the situation and not at one go. “Ahead of the third wave we have to take all precautions,” he said.

“Lockdown is the worst thing to do to the people who love you... but we are forced to do it because of the situation,” he said.