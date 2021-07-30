CM Thackeray, Fadnavis cross paths in flood-hit Kolhapur

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis -- friends-turned-arch-rivals of Maharashtra politics -- crossed paths when they were separately touring the flood-hit Kolhapur district.

They were seen having a talk and they agreed to work together for the people in the flood-hit districts of Konkan and Western Maharashtra.

They also decided to meet again in Mumbai and work out long-term drought-prevention measures.

While Thackeray was accompanied by rural development minister Hasan Mushrif, minister of state for home and information technology Satej Patil, who is the guardian minister of Kolhapur, minister of state for health Rajendra Patil-Yadravarkar and chief secretary Sitaram Kunte, Fadnavis was accompanied by the leader of opposition in council Pravin Darekar and state BJP president Chandrakant Patil.

Fadnavis once enjoyed good relations with Thackeray, the Shiv Sena president, however, after the latter joined hands with Congress-NCP and kept BJP out of power, their relations turned sour.