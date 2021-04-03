CM Uddhav Thackeray initiates discussions on lockdown as active Covid-19 cases cross 4 lakh in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday initiated wide-ranging consultation over the proposed lockdown as the state’s active Covid-19 patients crossed the four-lakh mark posing a big challenge for state’s health infrastructure.

The progressive total Covid-19 infections in the state since the pandemic broke out in March last year is close to 30 lakh.

On Saturday, the financial capital of Mumbai, the larger Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Maharashtra witnessed a record spike in Covid-19 cases. Maharashtra reported 49,447 new cases and 277 deaths taking the progressive total to 29,53,523 and 55,656, respectively.

Mumbai reported 9,108 cases and 27 deaths during the day taking the total to 4,41,475 and 11,754, respectively. The MMR reported 15,989 cases and 58 deaths taking the progressive total to 9,35,371 and 20,578, respectively.

The total active cases in the state stand at 4,01,172 – the highest so far.

During the day, 37,821 patients were discharged taking the total treated patients to 24,95,315.

Thackeray, in back-to-back meetings, has been telling the citizens about the stress on the health infrastructure. “Around 62 per cent of isolation beds and 48 per cent ICU beds are occupied. Nearly 25 per cent of beds with oxygen facilities and around 25 per cent of the beds with ventilators are occupied,” he said.

With the demand for oxygen surging, the state Public Health Department had last month directed oxygen manufacturers to divert 80 per cent of their stocks for medical use and retain the rest 20 per cent for industrial purposes.

On Saturday, Thackeray said the state government is considering diverting even that 20 per cent for medical use because of the surge in cases and the alarming situation in the state.

The government is also considering steps like opening e-ICUs and increased use of telemedicine to tackle the rush of patients.