CM Uddhav Thackeray, MVA ministers failed in handling Covid-19 crisis: Nadda

Lashing out at the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, BJP national president J P Nadda said that the Uddhav Thackeray-government has failed in handling the Covid-19 crisis.

“The chief minister and his ministers have failed in handling the crisis. The (MVA) government is an unholy alliance (of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congres). It is a government for profit,” Nadda told the Maharashtra office bearers during a meeting, through video-conference from New Delhi.

“The government is facing inter-party problems, intra-party problems,” he said.

He said that leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis has provided an “effective opposition” and exposed the ruling dispensation, headed by its former ally, Shiv Sena.

He also asked state BJP president Chandrakant Patil to ensure that the IT cell in Maharashtra is strengthened. “You have to strengthen it and aggressively use it. WhatsApp groups and virtual meetings need to be enhanced,” he said, adding that the party needs to remain galvanised to the grassroots.

Nadda, a former union public health minister, said that we have to ensure that we do not need anyone and we should go alone in the next elections. The statement assumes significance in wake of reports that the Shiv Sena may have an alliance with Sharad Pawar-led NCP.