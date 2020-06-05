CM Uddhav Thackeray to visit Raigad to assess damages due to cyclone Nisarga

Cyclone Nisarga: CM Uddhav Thackeray to visit Raigad

  Jun 05 2020
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray would visit the Raigad on Friday for an on-spot assessment of the damages that the coastal district when Nisarga cyclone made landfall. 

Thackeray will travel in a Ro-Ro boat from the Gateway of India to Alibaug. 

He would be given a detailed briefing by Raigad's collector and district magistrate, Nidhi Choudhary, and superintendent of police, Anil Paraskar. 

On Thursday, state Power Minister Dr Nitin Raut visited Raigad to take stock of the situation. 

More than 1 lakh trees have been uprooted in Raigad and several kutcha houses were damaged. The power supply and telecommunication network was badly affected as the strong winds snapped wires and uprooted poles. 

Emanating from the Arabian Sea, the Nisarga cyclone made a landfall on Wednesday afternoon. In Raigad and Pune district, six persons lost their lives in cyclone fury. Crops and aquaculture fields suffered extensive damage.

