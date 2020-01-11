Coast Guard rescues ailing Burmese man from ship

The Indian Coast Guard evacuated an ailing Burmese national from a merchant's vessel off Porbandar coast in Gujarat, an official release said on Saturday.

A Coast Guard ship carried out the medical evacuation of Myanmar native Myo San from MV Fortune Wing on Friday evening, following an alert from the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre Mumbai (MRCC), it stated.

"On receiving the information, ICG ship C-445 sailed out at 1 pm for medical evacuation, which was carried out 78 nautical miles off Porbandar coast at 6.45 pm," the release said.

San was disembarked at Coast Guard jetty and handed over to a local agent at the midnight in a stable condition, after which he was shifted to Rajkot, it said.