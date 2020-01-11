Coast Guard rescues ailing Burmese man from ship

PTI
PTI, Porbandar,
  • Jan 11 2020, 14:07pm ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2020, 14:29pm ist
The Indian Coast Guard evacuated an ailing Burmese national from a merchant vessel off Porbandar coast in Gujarat. (PTI Photo)

The Indian Coast Guard evacuated an ailing Burmese national from a merchant's vessel off Porbandar coast in Gujarat, an official release said on Saturday.

A Coast Guard ship carried out the medical evacuation of Myanmar native Myo San from MV Fortune Wing on Friday evening, following an alert from the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre Mumbai (MRCC), it stated.

"On receiving the information, ICG ship C-445 sailed out at 1 pm for medical evacuation, which was carried out 78 nautical miles off Porbandar coast at 6.45 pm," the release said.

San was disembarked at Coast Guard jetty and handed over to a local agent at the midnight in a stable condition, after which he was shifted to Rajkot, it said.

 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Myanmar
Indian Coast Guard
Gujarat
Navy
Comments (+)
 