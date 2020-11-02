Coffee with CM: Goa BJP's latest youth outreach gig

Dharma Production promoter Karan Johar may have been left red-faced following a controversy related to dumping of garbage generated at a film shoot in Goa, but his stylish signature show 'Koffee with Karan' may well have inspired the Goa BJP to break the ice with the youth.

According to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, the state Bharatiya Janata Party unit is in the process of launching a 'Coffee with CM' series, a youth outreach programme, as part of which the chief minister will be taking several pit-stops across the state and troubleshooting issues related to youngster over a 'cuppa joe'.

"In association with the party, we will be starting a Coffee with CM programme. I will be travelling to all talukas (sub-districts) to address the grievances of youth. BJP government is a government of the youth, of the farmers and of the common man..." Sawant said at a function held in the state capital to mark the installation of the new president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha.

Karan Johar's Dharma Production has been in the eye of the storm after a local production team hired by the Mumbai-based film company was accused of dumping garbage -- which included PPE gear -- generated during a film shoot in a Goa beach village.

The Goa government has demanded a public apology from Dharma Production for the alleged indiscretion.

'Coffee with CM' is one of the several outreach programmes which have been lined up by the state BJP, in the run-up to the 2022 state Assembly polls, for which the saffron ruling party has already begun preparations.

Sawant also acknowledged that one of the key issues facing the youngsters in the state was the lack of available jobs and announced that the government -- which had barred recruitment amid the pandemic -- would be posting vacancies early next year.

"There are a lot of problems related to youth. It includes employment too. I know, unemployment is an issue which is prevalent in Goa. But we are not scared. Over the next year 8,000 to 10,000 government jobs will be advertised and filled after January (2021)," the chief minister said.

With the state's mining industry still non-functional following a Supreme Court decision scrapping existing iron ore leases and the tourism industry facing a slump following the Covid-19 pandemic, unemployment is expected to be one of the key issues in the upcoming Assembly polls which are scheduled to be held early in 2022.