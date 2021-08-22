Mumbai college student held for sodomising 9-year-old

College student held for sodomising 9-year-old boy in Mumbai

The police arrested the accused within two hours

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 22 2021, 15:54 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2021, 16:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police have arrested a 19-year-old college student for allegedly sodomising a minor boy residing in his neighbourhood in suburban Goregaon, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon when the nine-year-old boy was playing outside his house, he said.

The accused, who knew the boy, asked him to come inside his shanty where he allegedly sodomised the minor, the official said.

The victim later informed about the incident to his mother who took him to a nearby hospital and then complained at Bangur Nagar police station.

The police arrested the accused within two hours and booked him under relevant Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 377 (unnatural offences), and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official added.

Maharashtra
India News
Crime

