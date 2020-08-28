Commercial complex collapses in Ahmedabad

Commercial complex collapses in Ahmedabad; 1 dead, 2 rescued

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Aug 28 2020, 11:57 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2020, 12:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

A two-storey commercial complex collapsed here in the early hours of Friday, killing one person on the spot, while two others were rescued, said officials.

Prem Complex, a decades-old building having around 10 shops and located in the Kubernagar area of Ahmedabad city, came crashing down around 1 am, said fire officer Jayesh Khadia of Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Service.

On being alerted about the collapse, Khadia and his team rushed to the spot and started a search and rescue operation which lasted for over six hours and ended around 7:30 am.

"We managed to pull out two people alive from the debris. However, a third person died and we could only recover his dead body," Khadia said.

Besides them, no one else was found under the debris, he said after completion of the rescue operation.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Ahmedabad
Building Collapse
Gujarat

What's Brewing

Is Ivanka Trump going to change anyone’s mind?

Is Ivanka Trump going to change anyone’s mind?

17th-century Dutch painting stolen for the third time

17th-century Dutch painting stolen for the third time

Severe or fatal Covid-19 very rare in children: Study

Severe or fatal Covid-19 very rare in children: Study

The Lead: Poetry during the Covid-19 lockdown

The Lead: Poetry during the Covid-19 lockdown

DH Toon | Job crisis: 'We should be scrapping exams'

DH Toon | Job crisis: 'We should be scrapping exams'

Study proposes new origin theory for Earth's water

Study proposes new origin theory for Earth's water

 